Cornwall Transit Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Free Fare Day

Cornwall City Council has rejected the proposed $0.50 fare for Cornwall Transit’s 50th anniversary, opting instead to offer free rides on all routes on Thursday, November 14, 2024. The initial proposal suggested lowering the cash fare from $3.25 to $0.50 for the day, but council unanimously approved a motion from Councillor Good to eliminate fares altogether, ensuring transit is free for all riders on the anniversary.

During the debate, Councillors Elaine MacDonald and Good acknowledged the marketing logic behind the $0.50 fare as a symbolic nod to the 50 years of service. However, Good questioned the practicality, stating, “It’s cute, it’s a nice nod to the 50 years, but at the same time, the inconvenience of change – who even carries that anymore?” She introduced a motion to make the service free for the day, which passed unanimously.

The initiative aims to encourage new riders, thank loyal passengers, and promote the benefits of public transit. In addition, a special anniversary event will take place at the transit facility building (863 Second Street West) on November 14 at 1:30 PM, featuring tours, refreshments, and historical transit displays. The financial impact of the fare-free day will be offset through the transit marketing budget, eligible for provincial gas tax funding.