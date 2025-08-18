Cornwall triathlon road closures in August 

JASON SETNYK

City Council has approved temporary road closures for the 2025 Cornwall Triathlon, set to take place on the weekend of August 23 and 24.

August 23, from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the following streets will be closed to traffic: Cotton Mill Street, Harbour Road, Bergeron Lane, Race Street, and Marlborough Street South between Race and Harbour. August 24, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., closures will extend to Montreal Road from Marlborough to Boundary, Marlborough Street South from Montreal Road to Harbour Road, Harbour Road, Cotton Mill Street, and McConnell Avenue between Montreal Road and Cotton Mill Street.

The annual triathlon attracts athletes from across the region, Canada, and the United States, with participants competing in a combination of swimming, biking, and running events along Cornwall’s waterfront and surrounding streets.

Cornwall Transit will reroute buses as needed, and the Roads Division will provide signage and delineators. Emergency access will be maintained throughout the closures, and special consideration has been given to ensure continued access to facilities such as Glen Stor Dun Lodge.