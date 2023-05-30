Cornwall Waterfest Cancelled for 2023

May 30, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 33 min on May 29, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Cornwall Waterfest Committee
Comment count:
Cornwall Waterfest Cancelled for 2023

It is with disappointment that the Cornwall Waterfest Committee has announced that they will not be hosting a dragon boat festival in 2023.

While the event has been very popular over the years with participants and spectators, it has been an ongoing challenge to recruit the volunteers necessary to successfully host the event.  This is a struggle faced by many non-profit and charitable organizations.  The festival has relied on many wonderful dedicated volunteers to organize and run the event for eleven seasons, but understandably people get tired, their lives change, and they have different demands on their time.

The Waterfest Committee will be taking this year to examine protocols and determine if a more sustainable hosting model can be devised.  One strategy being considered is a  partnership with another organization who might have access to staff and volunteers able to share in the workload.

Over the years, the dragon boat festival has gratefully received support (both financial and in-kind) from the City of Cornwall and the Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall.  Revenue is also generated through entrance fees and sponsorships.

It is the hope of the Cornwall Waterfest Committee that we will see dragons back on the canal in 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Incredible Edible Plant Giveaway 2023
Local News

Incredible Edible Plant Giveaway 2023

Mark your calendars! The Incredible Edible Plant Giveaway is fast approaching on Saturday, June 3rd, from 11am to 1pm. If you love growing and eating fresh food, but don’t…

2023 Cornwall Community Museum Launch
Local News

2023 Cornwall Community Museum Launch

Over the Victoria Day weekend, the Cornwall Community Museum welcomed nearly 400 visitors of all ages as part of their official 2023 Season Launch. Open from 9am to 4pm,…