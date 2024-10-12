Cornwall Waterfest will return

October 12, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 58 min on October 8, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
Cornwall Waterfest will return

Following a successful event in 2024, the Cornwall Waterfest is set to return on Saturday, August 9th, 2025. The exciting event featuring dragon boat races on the historic Cornwall canal will be hosting its 13th annual event.

The 2024 event featured 23 teams from Cornwall, Ottawa, Montreal and Peterborough racing for victory on the Cornwall Canal as the crowd cheered from the shoreline. Visitors and participants shopped at the vendor market and danced at the tunes of a live DJ. It remains one of the only events in Cornwall to showcase the Canal and its potential for hosting recreational activities.

“The Cornwall Waterfest committee is excited to see rising interest in the region for dragon boating. We are looking forward to our next event in 2025 and to continue developing relationships within the community.” said Mikel Billard, Chair of the committee.

The Waterfest committee is actively recruiting new volunteer members to join them in organising the event. Several positions are currently available including in marketing, recruitment, coordination and site logistics. Those interested are asked to email cornwallwaterfest@gmail.com.

To stay updated on the latest developments of the 2025 Cornwal Waterfest, follow us on Facebook or Instagram @CornwallWaterfest.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario Chief Benedict Meets with MPs to Address First Nations Issues
Local News

Ontario Chief Benedict Meets with MPs to Address First Nations Issues

A few weeks ago, the Chiefs of Ontario, led by Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict (former Akwesasne…