Cornwall Waterfest will return

Following a successful event in 2024, the Cornwall Waterfest is set to return on Saturday, August 9th, 2025. The exciting event featuring dragon boat races on the historic Cornwall canal will be hosting its 13th annual event.

The 2024 event featured 23 teams from Cornwall, Ottawa, Montreal and Peterborough racing for victory on the Cornwall Canal as the crowd cheered from the shoreline. Visitors and participants shopped at the vendor market and danced at the tunes of a live DJ. It remains one of the only events in Cornwall to showcase the Canal and its potential for hosting recreational activities.

“The Cornwall Waterfest committee is excited to see rising interest in the region for dragon boating. We are looking forward to our next event in 2025 and to continue developing relationships within the community.” said Mikel Billard, Chair of the committee.

The Waterfest committee is actively recruiting new volunteer members to join them in organising the event. Several positions are currently available including in marketing, recruitment, coordination and site logistics. Those interested are asked to email cornwallwaterfest@gmail.com.

