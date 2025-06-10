Cornwall Welcomes Sandy Lake Evacuees

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall began receiving evacuees from Sandy Lake First Nation on June 9 following escalating wildfires in Northern Ontario. The first group of 155 people arrived at approximately 4:00 a.m., with the City preparing to host up to 450 individuals.

“The safety and well-being of evacuees is our top priority, and we are committed to providing them with the care and compassion they deserve,” said Leighton Woods, Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator. “Cornwall has a long history of rallying in moments of need and today is no exception.”

At the June 9 City Council meeting, Mayor Justin Towndale addressed the situation: “Once again, our community stands ready to help those in need.”

The Dev Centre is being used to provide accommodations and services, with the Canadian Red Cross managing logistics and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit providing medical support. The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne is also on-site to offer culturally informed assistance and ensure effective communication.