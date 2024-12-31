The City of Cornwall’s 2024 Asset Management Plan (AMP) was presented to City Council on December 10, 2024, by David Baldesarra of GEI Consultants, with Tracey Bailey, interim Chief Administrative Officer, introducing the comprehensive framework. The plan, a requirement under Ontario’s Regulation 588/17, outlines the City’s approach to managing its assets, which include infrastructure, community services, and utilities.

The City’s assets have a combined current replacement value of $1.27 billion (excluding core infrastructure assets). When combined with the assets reported in the City’s 2022 Asset Management Plan (AMP), the total value of infrastructure exceeds $2.2 billion. There is a funding shortfall of $27.1 million for taxation-related assets, $2.2 million for water assets, and no shortfall for wastewater assets if the City aims to achieve the target Level of Service over the next 10 years.

To eliminate all backlog and meet anticipated future needs over the 10-year analysis period, the required costs are $27.9 million for taxation-related assets, $2.9 million for water assets, and $640,000 for wastewater assets. Baldesarra emphasized that a combination of strategies will be necessary to address this gap, including modest increases in property taxes and water rates, grants, and using reserve funds to support future capital projects. The average age of the City’s assets is 35 years. While age is not always a direct indicator of condition, it is often correlated with asset performance. Overall, the condition of the City’s assets is considered “Good,” not to be confused with the councilor.

Baldesarra explained that the purpose of the plan extends beyond regulatory compliance, aiming to create a sustainable, long-term strategy for maintaining municipal assets while balancing service delivery expectations and financial constraints. The plan categorizes the City’s assets into various service areas, including community housing, arts and culture, utilities, and emergency services, with a focus on understanding how well each asset is performing and the potential risks of failure.

The City’s assets, on average, are in good condition, with over 70% rated as very good or good, while approximately 5% are in poor or very poor condition. A significant portion of the City’s assets, including parks and recreational facilities, are assessed regularly to ensure they meet the community’s needs. The AMP includes a lifecycle management strategy to address the maintenance, rehabilitation, and replacement of assets. This ensures that critical services continue to operate effectively, even as some assets age and require replacement.

The City has already made strides in asset management, with ongoing efforts to improve data collection and forecasting models. The 2024 AMP builds on previous work, ensuring the City can make informed decisions about where to allocate resources and when to take action on aging assets. The plan also promotes continuous improvement, with the next update scheduled for 2025 to refine service levels and financial strategies. The plan’s approval by council will enable the City to submit it to the province, allowing for continued funding and strategic planning for the community’s future needs.