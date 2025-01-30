Cornwall’s Last Streetcar Driver Turns 105

Les Foulds, photographed on his 105th birthday in his Cornwall home, which he purchased in 1950. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

Leslie (Les) Foulds, Cornwall’s last surviving streetcar driver and a World War II veteran, reached an incredible milestone on Friday, January 24, 2025, as he celebrated his 105th birthday. Living independently, Foulds is one of Cornwall’s oldest residents.

Foulds, born and raised in Morrisburg, moved to Cornwall in the mid-1940s after serving as an aircraft mechanic with the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War II. “I grew up in Morrisburg. During the war, I worked on aircraft engines with 406 Squadron in England. After the war, I worked briefly in Montreal before settling in Cornwall,” he explained.

He joined the Cornwall Street Railway, Light and Power Company in 1946, becoming the last surviving streetcar driver in Cornwall. Foulds drove the city’s final streetcar route in 1949 before transitioning to trolley buses and, later, standard buses. “I retired from Cornwall Transit 39 years ago, but my years driving streetcars and buses were some of the most rewarding,” Foulds shared.

Foulds attributes his longevity to staying active and avoiding unnecessary conflict. “I’ve led a peaceful life and stayed active. My big hobby after retiring was golf—I played until I was 90. I think that’s why my body has remained fairly good,” he said.

On his 105th birthday, Foulds enjoyed visits and phone calls from friends and family. Reflecting on his time in the city, he expressed gratitude. “I’m glad I grew up in Cornwall. It’s been a good place to live.”

As Cornwall’s last streetcar driver and a veteran of World War II, Les Foulds has traveled many roads—both literal and figurative—to reach 105.

