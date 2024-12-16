Cornwall’s new curbside organics program: What you need to know about green bins

December 16, 2024
provided by the City of Cornwall
Cornwall’s new curbside organics program: What you need to know about green bins
Green bins have been distributed to Cornwall households in preparation for the January 1 launch of the new organic waste program. (Photo : submitted photo)

Starting January 1, Cornwall residents will see a significant change in how they manage their organic waste. By now, most residents and businesses should have received their green bins. These bins are designed to make organic waste collection simple and efficient. The program will include weekly collections, ensuring that organic waste is regularly picked up and properly processed.

The curbside organics program is not just about convenience; by diverting organic waste from landfills, we can extend the life of our landfill sites, reduce methane emissions, and recover valuable resources, making a positive impact on our environment. This initiative is also in response to provincial regulations, which mandate the diversion of food and organic waste from disposal sites by 2025.

To participate, place your green bin at the curb on your regular collection day starting the first week of January. Mark your address and unit number on the bin with a permanent marker to ensure it gets returned to the right place.

So, what can you put in your green bin? The program accepts a wide range of food waste, including bread, coffee grounds, tea bags, condiments, corn cobs, popcorn, cake, candy, seafood, eggshells, cooking oils, meat, poultry, pizza, leftovers, dairy products, nuts, and liquids like soups and sauces. Yard waste such as flowers, plants, leaves, grass clippings, twigs, pumpkins, hedge trimmings, and untreated wood scraps are also accepted. Additionally, you can dispose of paper towels, tissues, paper napkins, cotton balls, food-soiled paper, newspaper, compostable plastics, diapers, and animal waste.

However, some items should not be placed in the green bin, including ashes, dead animals, construction materials, large wood pieces, biohazard materials, soiled litter, recyclables, hair, animal fur, dangerous domestic products, textiles, bricks, stones, and asphalt.

Keeping your green bin clean and odor-free is easy with a few simple tips. Line your bin with compostable bags or newspaper, wrap food scraps in paper towels, and store meat and fish scraps in the freezer until collection day. Regularly rinse your bin with water and mild detergent, and keep it in a shaded, ventilated area to minimize odors.

For more information about your green bin, visit the city’s website at cornwall.ca.

