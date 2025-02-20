Cornwall’s pop sensation celebrates 5 Years

The Happy Popcorn Co. recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. The Cornwall-based gourmet popcorn shop has flourished since opening in 2020, expanding to a larger downtown location and introducing new flavors while staying true to its mission of providing opportunities for neurodiverse employees.

Co-owner Bill Halman reflected on the journey since opening in February 2020, acknowledging the unexpected challenges that came just a month later. “Our expectations were low when we started, but they quickly grew, even with the pandemic that happened,” he said. “And now, here in our third location in downtown Cornwall, our expectations continue to grow because the community continues to come out and support us day after day, week after week, year after year.”

The shop started with the goal of creating future employment for Halman’s son, Jack, has since expanded into a 4,400-square-foot space at 150 Pitt Street. The business offers around 30 rotating popcorn flavours, with new additions like sweet chili, candied peach, and vegan cheddar. “We’re very proud of the vegan cheddar,” Halman noted.

Beyond its gourmet treats, The Happy Popcorn Co. stands out for its dedication to inclusive hiring, with over 75% of its employees and co-op students being neurodiverse or having physical or medical disabilities. Halman emphasized the value of this approach: “When you go outside normal hiring practices and find gems in the community, whether they be neurodiverse or have a physical disability, you will win every time with these employees. They are fantastic.”

During the anniversary celebration, customers enjoyed giveaways, discounts, and a grand prize of free popcorn for a year. Halman expressed his gratitude for the support that has fueled the company’s growth. “We are proud of our staff because they continue to make sure The Happy Popcorn Co. thrives along with the community,” he said. “Their accomplishments are Happy Popcorn’s accomplishments, and we are very proud of that.”