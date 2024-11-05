Costumed Kids Celebrate Trick-Or-Read

Fantasy Realm hosted a spectacular Marvel Comics Trick-Or-Read event on October 26, 2024, drawing families and comic fans of all ages to its downtown location at 227 Pitt Street. The event, co-sponsored by Marvel Comics, offered attendees free comics and a chance to immerse themselves in popular storylines from Marvel’s universe.

“This year’s event is all about giving kids and families an exciting way to engage with comics,” said Randy Sauve, owner of Fantasy Realm. “We’ve got a range of titles, but I think Spidey and Spider-Boy are going to be the big hits with the younger crowd.”

The giveaway featured reprints of fan favorites, including Fantastic Four: The Dinosaur Fantastic Four #1 and Spider-Boy: The Web-less Wonder #1, along with family-friendly selections like Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1. Each visitor could pick up three free comics, perfect for children and comic lovers alike.

Curtis Kenny, a local artist and creator behind CKFX3D, attended the event with his six-year-old son, Myles. “He wanted to try out his costume before Halloween,” said Curtis. Myles, dressed as a spooky skeleton, chimed in, “My favorite comic is the one with the Joker”.

The Trick-Or-Read event was an opportunity for young ones to dress up and enjoy some pre-Halloween comic book fun.