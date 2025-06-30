Council Approves Civic Complex Upgrades Amid Debate

JASON SETNYK

At its June 23, 2025, meeting, Cornwall City Council approved two major upgrades to the Cornwall Civic Complex, including the replacement of two failed rooftop dehumidifiers and significant renovations to Salons A, B, and C. While both projects come with substantial price tags, Council ultimately voted in favour of proceeding, citing the importance of maintaining and modernizing the facilities.

The dehumidifier replacement which cost just over $1 million (including HST) was awarded to Carmichael Engineering of Ottawa, and will be funded through a reallocation of the $1.5 million originally earmarked for the Reg Campbell Pool Basin project. According to a staff report, the condensing units have failed and must be replaced before the fall to avoid further service disruptions.

Similarly, the salon renovations, awarded to C.M.G. Innovation Company Limited for $884,310.76, were budgeted at only $300,000. Administration recommended using the same pool basin funding to cover the shortfall. The tender exceeded the approved budget primarily due to the high cost of the new sound system

“We closed the Complex effectively for a couple of months to complete all the renovations,” explained Mellissa Morgan, General Manager of Human Services and Long-Term Care. “It only made sense to proceed with the salon renovations at the same time.”

The decision to invest nearly $900,000 in the salon upgrades sparked debate among councillors. Councillor Maurice Dupelle questioned whether the expected return justified the cost: “If we’re about to invest almost $900,000 into the salons, I think it’s relevant to ask how much revenue they generate annually.”

Initially ruled out of order, Dupelle’s concern was later upheld through a successful appeal by Councillor Sarah Good. Financial Services GM Tracey Bailey initially referenced approximately $500,000 in overall complex rental revenue, but later clarified that specific revenue from salon rentals is likely closer to $60,000 to $70,000 annually

Notwithstanding the limited revenue, Good ultimately supported the investment. “It’s a worthy investment to be made for sure, given how well used they are,” she said, noting the modern sound system and accessibility improvements included in the plan.

Councillor Elaine MacDonald emphasized that public spaces like the salons should not be assessed solely on profit. “We’re in this game to provide a service, and the salons desperately need this work,” she said. “This is basic infrastructure, not a luxury item.”

Councillor Claude McIntosh voiced concern from private hall operators who feel the city-owned venue competes unfairly. “We’re not the only ones in town with halls to rent,” he noted. “Every booking the Complex gets could have gone to a non-taxpayer-funded private venue.”

In contrast, Councillor Carilyne Hébert stressed that affordability and accessibility make the Civic Complex uniquely valuable. “This is likely the most affordable and accessible to smaller nonprofit organizations looking to host community events,” she said. “There are fewer spaces to rent since the pandemic. I wouldn’t want to see this go away.”

Technical questions were also raised about the sound system. Councillor Fred Ngoundjo asked whether the new system would support divided salons without sound interference.

Morgan replied that design considerations include separate sound zones and independent connectivity options for hybrid meetings, adding that bidders are familiar with the space layout.

The upgrades, set for completion by September 30, 2025, aim to modernize the Civic Complex for a wide range of community uses-from weddings and fundraisers to trade shows and town halls. As the vote carried, it was clear that Council chose long-term community benefit over short-term revenue.