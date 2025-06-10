Council Approves Emergency Funding to Support Canada Day Festivities

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall City Council unanimously approved an additional $12,000 in funding for the 2025 Canada Day celebration in Lamoureux Park, stepping in after the organizing committee lost a major sponsor late in the planning process.

The added funds come on top of the $25,000 already allocated in the municipal budget. Without the emergency support, key elements like fireworks, bouncy castles, EMS coverage, tents, and entertainment would have been at risk.

“This organization is dealing with budget, and if we can support them, it’s a good opportunity,” said Councillor Fred Ngoundjo. “Just seeing the stars in the eyes of kids when they are at Canada Day in Lamoureux Park-I think it’s enough to support these people.”

Councillor Todd Bennett emphasized the late withdrawal of the major sponsor left the volunteer-run committee scrambling: “You’re left with that kind of a timeline to replace the major sponsor-they didn’t have a chance. This seems like the right thing to do.”

Mayor Justin Towndale echoed the sentiment, linking the event to broader national values: “It’s important that we ensure we celebrate being Canadian and everything that comes with that. The committee does work hard throughout the year. Organizing any event is difficult-especially when you lose the majority of your funding very close to the actual date.”

While the Canada Day event is not classified as a municipal “signature event,” the City typically provides about $22,000 worth of in-kind services, including park setup, cleanup, and equipment.

In an interview following the vote, committee member Terry Muir stated: “We appreciate the support of the City Council in what is a challenging year for the Canada Day Committee, and we look forward to celebrating the amazing country we are fortunate enough to call home.”

This year’s celebration will be headlined by Canadian rock legends The Pursuit of Happiness, who are set to perform at 8:30 p.m.

Their platinum-certified album Love Junk includes hits like “I’m an Adult Now” and “She’s So Young.”