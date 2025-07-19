Council Approves Extended Absence

July 19, 2025 at 8 h 05 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
Council Approves Extended Absence
Councillor Syd Gardiner at a previous City Council meeting. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall City Council has unanimously approved a 20-week leave of absence for Councillor Syd Gardiner, effective from July 14 to October 27, 2025.

The decision, made during the regular council meeting on July 14, followed a resolution under Section 259(c) of the Municipal Act, which requires council approval for a member to miss more than three consecutive months of meetings.

Gardiner formally requested the extended leave, which includes three months plus an additional month.

The resolution passed with unanimous support from councillors in attendance. Councillors Todd Bennett and Maurice Dupelle were absent and did not vote on the matter. Councillor Gardiner was also not present at the meeting.

Interim City Clerk Denise Labelle-Gélinas certified the resolution.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Fire in North Glengarry requires all crews to respond 
Local News

Fire in North Glengarry requires all crews to respond 

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER