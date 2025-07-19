Council Approves Extended Absence

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall City Council has unanimously approved a 20-week leave of absence for Councillor Syd Gardiner, effective from July 14 to October 27, 2025.

The decision, made during the regular council meeting on July 14, followed a resolution under Section 259(c) of the Municipal Act, which requires council approval for a member to miss more than three consecutive months of meetings.

Gardiner formally requested the extended leave, which includes three months plus an additional month.

The resolution passed with unanimous support from councillors in attendance. Councillors Todd Bennett and Maurice Dupelle were absent and did not vote on the matter. Councillor Gardiner was also not present at the meeting.

Interim City Clerk Denise Labelle-Gélinas certified the resolution.