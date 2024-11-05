Council Approves Free Parking for Shop the Block and After 4 pm all of December

Council has approved a request for complimentary parking after 4 p.m. for two upcoming initiatives aimed at supporting local businesses—the “Shop the Blocks” event on November 6, 2024, and the “12 Days to Christmas” campaign throughout December. The decision was confirmed at the October 29 Council meeting.

Organized by the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with local Business Improvement Areas (BIAs), the initiative waives parking fees and enforcement during the designated times. Council hopes the move will encourage residents and visitors to explore the downtown area and Le Village to shop local during the festive season.

The approved complimentary parking will result in an estimated loss of $11,000 to $12,000 in meter revenue, parking app fees, and fines. The funds will be drawn from the Parking Program Reserve, which has already been depleted due to decreased revenue in recent years due to the pandemic. Although the initiative aims to boost local shopping, it adds pressure to a program reliant on parking fees to cover operating and capital expenses.

Shop the Block is back!

Kicking off on November 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., “Shop the Blocks” invites the community to enjoy an evening of extended shopping hours and festivities across Cornwall’s downtown. Hosted by Chris Munro of Life’s Little Pleasures, the event celebrates local businesses and their connection with the community.

The evening will feature giveaways, draws, product demonstrations, and more, with participating businesses ranging from retailers to restaurants and wellness services. Among the 30+ participating businesses are Pure Organic Spa, Pommier Jewellers, Schnitzels European Flavours, and The Happy Popcorn Co. Residents are encouraged to bring friends and explore new andestablished shops and restaurants.