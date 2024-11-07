Council Approves MAT Increase to 5%

On October 29, 2024, Council approved raising the MunicipalAccommodation Tax (MAT) from 4% to 5%, effective January 1, 2025. This increase aims to boost tourism revenue, providing additional funding to support local events and attract new visitors.

Bob Peters, Manager of Economic Development, explained that Cornwall would stay “within the middle of the pack” compared to other municipalities, with Toronto already at 6% and considering 8.5% for the World Cup. “Most municipalities are considering increases,” Peters said, adding that Cornwall’s rate adjustment ensures competitiveness and maintains momentum in tourism growth.

The MAT revenue, shared between the Tourism Development Corporation of Cornwall and Cornwall Tourism, has been instrumental in funding festivals and events. “Raising the MAT will allow more support for events like the upcoming World Junior Games and the bid for the Scotties Tournament ofHearts,” Peters noted.

During the debate, Councillor Carilyne Hébert encouraged Peters to monitor the tax’s impact closely: “Middle of the pack is fine for now, but don’t be shy to come back in a year if it’s time to move up to the top of the pack.”

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo expressed strong support, emphasizing, “This modest fee paid by visitors makes perfect sense—it reduces the tax burden on residents and has proven successful in growing our economy.” He also pointed out that comparable cities, including Ottawa and Kingston, already charge 5%.

Councillor Sarah Good agreed with the increase, seeing it as a way to better meet demand: “It’s all good. I think it will be a drop in the bucket for travelers but a significant help to local tourism efforts.”

In response to questions about local hotels, Peters assured Council that accommodation providers had previously managed the administrationwithout issue and would have sufficient time to adjust their systems. “This tax is not paid by hotels but collected from travelers, with no added administration beyond reprogramming their computers,” he clarified.

With projected 2025 revenue at $930,000 (instead of $750,000 at 4%), the additional funds will enhance Cornwall’s ability to host major events and remain competitive in Ontario’s tourism sector.