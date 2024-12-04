Council Approves Property Revitalization Recommendations

Council has approved ten funding recommendations under the Heart of the City (HOTC) Community Improvement Plan, following a Cornwall Planning Programs Evaluation Group (CPPEG) meeting held on November 7, 2024. These recommendations aim to support property owners in revitalizing their buildings through grants and loans,

The applications approved include various projects, such as façade improvements, residential conversions, and infrastructure enhancements. Among the notable approvals is $125,084 over ten years for 1080 Montreal Road, which will facilitate an expansion of the dental practice at the site. Another significant grant of $30,000 was awarded to 625 Montreal Road for converting commercial space into three two-bedroom apartments.

Funding for the HOTC applications comes from the Heart of the City Reserve, ensuring there is no immediate impact on the 2024 operating budget. According to the report, these improvements will enhance property values and contribute to the vibrancy of the community.

Councillor Elaine MacDonald commended the efforts of property owners reinvesting in the city, highlighting that “this is good news—we’re adding four residential housing units, which is a step forward for addressing housing needs.” Councillor Sarah Good raised questions about the substantial grant for 1080 Montreal Road, asking, “What exactly is the tax increment grant funding?” City staff clarified that the funding supportsrenovations and upgrades, with the grant allocated over ten years based on assessed property value increases.

Council’s approval of these recommendations underscores its dedication to supporting local property owners in their efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure and aesthetics. As the projects progress, they are expected to play a vital role in enhancing Cornwall’s urban landscape and supporting its long-term development goals.