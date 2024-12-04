Council Approves Renewal of Heating Agreement

Cornwall City Council has approved a renewal agreement with FortisOntario Inc. for district heating services at the Aquatic Center and Civic Complex. The decision, made during the November 26 Council meeting, extends the partnership until September 30, 2027, allowing the city to plan for future infrastructure needs as the system approaches decommissioning.

The agreement follows an August 2019 contract between the city and Cornwall District Heating (CDH). A 2022 study recommended ceasing the use of CDH services due to the system’s aging infrastructure and rising costs. However, the city opted to continue its contract after considering the financial impact of an immediate shutdown on major users like the Cornwall Community Hospital and municipal facilities.

The system is now set to be decommissioned at the end of 2027, earlier than the previously anticipated 2030 date. The accelerated timeline is due to the need for additional backup equipment, making the current system unsustainable beyond 2027. Over the next three years, the city will conduct an engineering study to explore options for replacing the district heating system with independent solutions. The study will evaluate costs, timelines, and the environmental implications of transitioning away from CDH.

Councilor Sarah Good raised questions about the infrastructure’s future, asking, “What happens to the district heating infrastructure once it’s decommissioned? Does the city have any control over its future use?” Tracey Bailey, Interim CAO, clarified that FortisOntario owns the infrastructure and is responsible for its decommissioning. “The city will not have control over the infrastructure, but we are working closely with FortisOntario to ensure a smooth transition,” she said.

Councilor Elaine MacDonald noted the historical challenges with the district heating system, saying, “This was envisioned as a great idea, but not enough users connected. Now we’re facing the consequences.” She expressed support for the renewal as a necessary step to ensure continuity of services while planning for a more sustainable system.

As the city transitions away from the aging system, the renewed agreement ensures that critical facilities like the AquaticsCentre and Civic Complex continue to receive uninterrupted heating services. The planned engineering study will provide Council with recommendations for modernizing the system, with implementation expected to begin before the current agreement ends in 2027.