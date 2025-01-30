Council Approves Rezoning for Massey Commons

At its meeting on Monday, January 27, Cornwall City Council approved the rezoning of 1520 Cumberland Street, transitioning the property from Residential 20 (RES 20) to Site Specific Residential 20-18. This decision allows for the development of up to 22 transitional and affordable housing units at the site of the former Vincent Massey Public School, which has been vacant since 2017.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo expressed his enthusiasm for the revitalization of the area. “I’m very happy that this land in our city is going to be revitalized. It’s great news, and it’s important that we ensure residents have all the information about the project,” he said, emphasizing the need for transparent communication with the community.

The project will feature three two-bedroom units and 19 studio apartments, as well as outdoor amenities such as an Indigenous-themed healing garden. Councillor Sarah Good highlighted the thoughtful design, stating, “The closed-end units look great, and I’m glad to see the inclusion of bicycle parking and accessible entrances. The integration of a healing garden is a fantastic addition.”

Councillor Elaine MacDonald commended the redesign that replaced micro-units with fully self-contained apartments. “I’m glad to see that communal and office spaces were retained without sacrificing residential space. This development is a significant step toward addressing the housing crisis in our community,” she noted.

The project now proceeds to the next stages of planning and implementation, with Council aiming to address local housing needs.

