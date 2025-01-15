Council Approves Seven CIP Recommendations

Cornwall City Council, during its meeting on January 13, 2025, approved seven projects under the Heart of the City and Brownfields Community Improvement Plans (CIP). These projects, recommended by the Planning Advisory Committee on December 17, 2024, are part of the City’s ongoing efforts to support property revitalization, enhance infrastructure, and stimulate economic growth.

Two initiatives focus on environmental assessments and feasibility studies for significant residential developments. At 701 Montreal Road, East Park 701 Inc. will use $22,500 in Brownfields CIP funding to prepare for a 64-unit residential building. Similarly, 16074774 Canada Inc. will receive $22,500 for assessments at 510 Second Street East, paving the way for a new complex comprising five residential buildings.

Revitalization in the downtown core is another priority of the approved projects. At 484 Pitt Street, 2865129 Ontario Limited will undertake interior and exterior renovations, including improved accessibility, with the help of Heart of the City funding totaling $10,750, alongside grants for municipal planning fees and landfill tipping fees. Meanwhile, Cornwall Capital Limited will transform a vacant lot at 600 Second Street East into three buildings housing fifteen two-bedroom apartments, supported by $7,500 for design and planning costs.

One of the most ambitious projects approved is the redevelopment of 168 Pitt Street into a café and home décor shop. Owners Julia Stegner and Jonathan Koufos will utilize $49,500 in funding for renovations, including interior upgrades, façade improvements, and the addition of a new sign. Another downtown property, 525 Montreal Road, will see improvements to its exterior, with Cassandra Forget and Ryan Stuckless receiving $2,575 to paint and add new lighting for their art studio. Additionally, Chris Munro will use $2,475 to design and install a sign for a new tenant at 108 Pitt Street, enhancing the visibility of the downtown business.

With funding sourced from dedicated CIP reserves, the initiatives will have no immediate impact on the City’s 2024/2025 operating budget.