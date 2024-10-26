Council Approves Street Closures and By-Laws at Oct 15 Meeting

Cornwall City Council approved two temporary street closures and adopted several by-laws addressing infrastructure, housing, and public service needs at their meeting held on October 15, 2024, at City Hall.

Council approved the temporary closure of James Street between Queen and Princess Streets on October 31, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This closure will allow residents to host their annual Halloween displays safely. Local homeowners James and Melissa McPhail, who organize the event, aim to ensure a secure environment for the many families and children expected tovisit the displays. City staff will assist with setting up road barriers, signage, and detours, while maintaining access for emergency vehicles. Cornwall Transit will also reroute buses for the event to avoid disruptions.

Another street closure was approved for Montreal Road, which will be closed from McConnell Avenue to Arthur Street on November 16, 2024, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., for Santa’s Annual Street Hockey Challenge. This event, organized by the Santa Claus Parade Committee, will revive a cherished tradition that began in 2013. The closure will create a safe space for families and spectators to enjoy the tournament. The event organizers will coordinate with businesses along the affected route and provide necessary detour plans to minimize disruptions.

Council adopted several by-laws addressing infrastructure, housing, and municipal operations. Among them, a new collective agreement wasformalized with the Cornwall Professional Firefighters Association, Local 849.This agreement, covering the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2026, ensures stable labour relations and outlines updated terms for firefighters’ service and benefits.

In another infrastructure-related decision, Council approved the lifting of one-foot reserves along Woodland and Foxwood Drives in the Bellwood Ridge Subdivision. This move is necessary to provide legal access for property owners and developers under Phase 5 of the subdivision’s development plan. The by-law also includes the release of easements that are no longer required, streamlining access for future residents and improving the subdivision’s layout.

The City further secured a funding agreement under the Disaster Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to address infrastructure resilience. With this agreement, Cornwall will receive $783,360 in federal funding to reconstruct a deteriorating culvert bridge on McConnell Avenue near the Raisin River. This project will improve the structure’s lifespan and protect the surrounding area from potential flooding risks.

Council also entered into a $2 million funding agreement with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). These funds will support renovations and repairs to existing community housing units, prioritizing energy efficiency and accessibility upgrades. This initiative aims to extend the life of Cornwall’s housing portfolio and provide safe, affordable housing options for vulnerable residents.

Additionally, Council approved a 10-year lease agreement with Cedar Rapids Transmission Company for laneway access to the city’s property at 1520 Cumberland Street. This lease will allow the city to maintain access through the Cedar Rapids right-of-way, which will become critical as the site is developed into a community housing project.

To address temporary housing needs, Council renewed a lease agreement with RKK Investments Inc. for the use of the former Parisien Manor facility. The renewed lease will increase the city’s temporary housing capacity from 20 to 30 individuals and remain in place until new housing units at 1520 Cumberland Street are completed.

Council also appointed Lisa Smith as the Interim General Manager of Human Services and Long-Term Care. Smith will fill the position temporarily while the current General Manager, Mellissa Morgan, serves in another role within the city’s administration. Smith’s appointment reflects the city’s commitment to maintaining continuity in the delivery of essential human services across Cornwall and the surrounding counties.