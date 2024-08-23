Council Approves Updated Procurement Policy Amid Concerns

On August 13, council approved a revised Procurement of Goods and/or Services Policy, presented by David Sherriff-Scott of Borden Ladner Gervais, LLP. Effective September 1, 2024, the updated policy introduces streamlined electronic submissions, stricter conflict of interest guidelines, and new financial thresholds. Previously, Council was required to provide input on RFPs valued over $50,000.

However, during the meeting, Councillors Carilyne Hébert and Elaine MacDonald raised concerns about increasing the threshold for non-budgeted expenditures to $150,000. Councillor Hébert remarked, “I’m in favor of most of the changes which I believe will help streamline our processes and ensure the efficient operations of our city; however, the proposed increase in the approval limits for non-budgeted expenditures, particularly the increase allowing a CAO to make a purchase of up to $150,000 without requiring council approval, raises concerns.” She further added, “In recent months, we’ve seen instances where non-budgeted items, even within the current $50,000 limit, have come as a surprise to council. Though well-intended, these decisions have sometimes blindsided us, making it difficult to fulfill our responsibilities as elected officials and representatives of our community.”

Councillor MacDonald echoed these sentiments, stating, “Frankly, why I resist approving $150,000 is because, as happened before, it’s not the money so much as the process whereby council seems to be cut out of, in that case, what I consider to be a major decision.” She supported keeping the current limit, saying, “I support Councillor Hébert’s suggestion that we keep it at $50,000 and, if in a year we consider that council is more fully involved in the development of policies, especially new policies, then perhaps we raise the limit. But let’s maintain our current limit of $50,000 for now.”

Despite these concerns, the revision of $150,000 ultimately passed, reflecting a move towards streamlining the procurement process while attempting to balance transparency and oversight. Additionally, a motion to rescind a 2019 directive requiring council input on RFPs over $150,000 was defeated, with all councilors opposing that change.