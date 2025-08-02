Council approves zoning change for 8-unit development in South Lancaster

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Despite community appeals and presentations at Council meetings, South Glengarry Township has approved the bylaw zoning change to permit the 8-unit development in South Lancaster. The Tartan Hall in Williamstown was filled with concerned residents supporting the presentation by Maurice Gatien on their behalf, to express the community’s discontent for the new low-rise apartment building.

Maurice Gatien’s presentation repeated much of what has been previously expressed to the South Glengarry Council regarding the unique, historical aspects of the neighbourhood of South Lancaster. Residents feel the planned development is not in keeping with the architectural style and charming characteristics that reflect the generational homes of the area that was originally established as a stagecoach stop. Residents and their representatives appealed to the Council to honour the trust the community had placed in them as guardians of South Lancaster’s historical legacy.

It was very clear that Council made their decision to approve the zoning change with heavy hearts, after much soul-searching, meeting with residents, visiting the planned development site and weighing those elements against their duty to provide suitable housing for all members of the community. It can almost be looked upon as a circle of life. Many seniors seek a single-level home for accessibility but cannot move from their current residence without the availability of housing to suit their needs. Young families searching for a home face a sparse market because seniors, wanting to stay in the communities where they have spent their lives, aren’t selling their homes.

All the Council members reiterated that needed changes are at the doorstep. Communities must be willing to cross the threshold and allow for higher density housing to provide suitable, affordable homes for those who want to continue to live in South Lancaster or for those who seek to move to South Glengarry. Concerns raised by the residents through letters, emails, telephone calls and face-to-face meetings regarding the exemptions requested by Impala Developments Inc. and Fotenn Planning & Design for the plan, such as the number of parking spaces, reducing the setback of the building to the property line, waste removal and stormwater runoff have all been addressed. The developer has submitted a revised design of the 8-unit structure, including changing the location of the entrance and the position of the building on the lot, as well as bringing its height back to the current maximum allowable elevation.

Emotions were running high in the Tartan Hall, with both Councillors and residents feeling pressured for the outcome of the vote, including calling into question the transparency and motivation of the South Glengarry Council. Council members emphasized that even if they voted against the bylaw zoning amendment, there was good chance the developer would appeal the decision, forcing the vote away from Council.

Each of the Council members explained the reasons for the direction of their decision, before the unanimous recorded vote was taken. Mayor Lachlan McDonald said he felt that while he might be letting down his people in South Lancaster, he knew he would be maintaining his integrity. Council believes by approving this amendment, they are doing their part to provide some moderate help towards the housing crisis and support long-term sustainability in South Glengarry for those young to old.