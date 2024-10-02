Council Backs Bid to Host 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

At its regular meeting on September 24, 2024, Cornwall City Council unanimously supported a bid to host the 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s national women’s curling championship. The event, scheduled for January 23 to February 1, 2026, is proposed to take place at the Cornwall Civic Complex. Council approved a financial commitment of up to $400,000,comprising $50,000 in cash and additional in-kind services.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is a prestigious national event that attracts thousands of attendees and provides over 66 hours of live television coverage on TSN. Hosting the tournament is projected to bring significant economic benefits to Cornwall, generating approximately $6 million in local economic impact and over 2,400 hotel room nights. Cornwall’s successful hosting of the 2020 Ontario Curling Championships contributed to the bid, which is also supported by the Cornwall Curling Club and the City’s Tourism and Economic Development departments.

“This is an opportunity for us to literally put a mark on our city and, at the same time, kick some money back into the city,” said Councillor Dean Hollingsworth. “If multinationals like McDonald’s believe in advertising, I don’t see why we wouldn’t support this. There’s no downside.”

Councillor Sarah Good echoed this enthusiasm, emphasizing the potential positive impact for Cornwall: “This is an investment that would bring positive economic feedback for our community. It’s a minimal investment, and it puts Cornwall on the map. I’m not a curler, but I think it’s so important to showcase why Cornwall is a great place to live.”

Bob Peters, Division Manager of Economic Development, highlighted the extensive exposure the event would bring to Cornwall, noting that curling fans across the globe follow the Scotties. “The Scotties is the second-largest event in Canada for the sport,” said Peters. “It offers incredible exposure, not just in Canada but internationally. TSN does an amazing job of showcasing the host city, including our arts, culture, and tourism. From an economic development perspective, it’s a great boost.”

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo raised concerns about the financial commitment but was reassured by the breakdown provided. “There are many unanswered questions about the significant financial commitment—close to half a million dollars—but if this is an investment that brings in $6 million to the community, it makes sense,” said Ngoundjo.

Peters further explained that Cornwall’s contribution includes in-kind services, such as providing the Civic Complex for the 12-day event and using the Cornwall Curling Club’s facilities. “The $50,000 cash contribution would be budgeted for 2026, and we’re optimistic that ticket sales and concession revenues will help cover the remaining costs,” Peters added.

Council also noted that Cornwall has been approached and encouraged to bid due to its proven success in hosting similar events. If the 2026 bid is unsuccessful, the city is likely to be invited to bid for future years, as Peters explained: “We’re optimistic. If not in 2026, then immediately thereafter, we will have a good shot at bringing the Scotties to Cornwall.”

With the motion carried unanimously, the City of Cornwall will now submit its bid to Curling Canada. If successful, Cornwall will work closely with Curling Canada to plan and deliver the event, boosting both the local economy and tourism in the region.