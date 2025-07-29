Council Briefed on Projected $14.5M Shortfall in 2026 Budget

JASON SETNYK

City Council received a comprehensive budget outlook on July 14, 2025, highlighting significant financial pressures facing the municipality heading into 2026. The report, presented by CAO Tim Mills and General Manager of Financial Services Tracey Bailey, outlined the impact of past decisions and a rising cost environment that could result in a projected additional increase of $14.56 million-or a 15.4% tax levy hike-next year.

“There are definitely some challenges ahead,” said Mills, adding that the presentation was brought forward early to initiate discussion and prepare for the difficult decisions ahead.

Bailey explained that the 2025 budget was balanced using $7.7 million in one-time measures, including $1.65 million in reserves to offset operating costs and $3.46 million to help pay for debt charges. These short-term solutions helped Council meet its goal of a 4.26% tax levy increase in 2025 but created lasting implications for the upcoming budget cycle.

“It is not sustainable to draw from operating reserves every year to help with the budget,” Bailey cautioned, emphasizing that reserves are intended for unexpected, non-recurring needs.

Debt servicing is expected to climb in 2026, with $10.2 million in annual repayments and the City’s overall debt projected to reach $110 million. This puts pressure on the City’s internal policy of keeping debt payments under 10% of own-source revenue, though it remains below the provincial threshold of 25%.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo raised concerns about the toll on residents. “The alarm bell has clearly been rung,” he said. “I hate the 10% tax increase. That would be very, very bad and dangerous for our community.” Councillor Claude McIntosh quipped, “My first reaction when I saw this was, I had to break out the respirator.”

Bailey clarified that the 15.4% figure is preliminary and could be reduced to 10.5% through a series of mitigation strategies, including phased repayment of reserves, continued deferral of some capital contributions, and holding staffing at 2025 levels. These adjustments could reduce the projected increase to $9.89 million.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth urged caution over long-term tax increases. “If you look at our current budgeting over this last term, we’re running about 24% over the term of this council. That is unsustainable,” he said.

The presentation also addressed the Water and Wastewater budget, which is on track for a 14% user fee increase in 2026, including an 11.25% rise for flat-rate residential users and 17.96% for metered high-volume users. Bailey noted that Cornwall still has some of the lowest water and wastewater rates in Ontario, and the shift toward full cost recovery is aimed at greater equity and sustainability.

Councillor Claude McIntosh questioned the timing of the water metering rollout and was told that universal metered billing is expected by 2027. Bailey and Infrastructure GM Michael Fawthrop explained that the current disparity between residential and industrial users is being addressed gradually.

Council also discussed the province’s Strong Mayor powers, which now apply to Cornwall. Under the new rules, the mayor must present the municipal budget by February 1 each year, triggering a formal amendment and veto process. Bailey confirmed that if the budget is introduced after that date, the traditional approval process applies instead.

Councillor Elaine MacDonald clarified the timeline, confirming that the February 1 deadline relates to the 2026 budget, and Bailey agreed.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth questioned the implications of the province’s Strong Mayor process, asking, “Are we officially obliged to follow this, or do we have any options?” He also urged the City to maintain its traditional budget schedule, adding, “I’d like to see us do it certainly before the year ends.”

Concerns around public consultation were also raised. Councillor Denis Sabourin and Councillor Sarah Good stressed the need for better communication and early engagement. Bailey said a meeting with the City’s communications team is already planned to improve outreach and ensure residents are informed and involved in the upcoming budget process.

Council received the report for information only. A follow-up report is expected at the August 11, 2025, Council meeting.