Council Debates Parking Accessibility and Pay-and-Display

The City of Cornwall’s parking program will revert to a Pay-and-Display model following frequent complaints about the current Pay-by-Plate system. Veronique Brunet, the supervisor of bylaw services, presented several issues to council on August 13. These included problems with license plate entry, malfunctioning machines, and concerns from local businesses. Additionally, operational challenges such as a shortage of parking stalls, high demand for parking permits, and issues with coin payments were noted.

Despite a 52% decrease in coin usage at parking machines, there has been a 37% increase in tap payments, and a rise in app usage. Research involving 21 other municipalities revealed that 48% are comparable in size to Cornwall, and 80% of these are phasing out Pay-and-Display systems, moving towards cashless options such as QR codes and mobile app payments. However, concerns were raised by Councillors Dean Hollingsworth and Carilyne Hébert about accessibility for those without smartphones, particularly seniors. Mayor Justin Towndale echoed these concerns, noting that many seniors, including his own parents, don’t have smartphones. Also, some residents don’t have credit cards.

Councillor Maurice Dupelle raised broader concerns about the lack of downtown public parking, especially with the construction of a future Arts Centre. “Our system is broken, and we haven’t done anything about it,” Dupelle stated, advocating for public consultations. Despite these concerns, the council voted in favor of Option 1, as proposed by Sarah Good, which includes retaining the Pay-and-Display system while integrating mobile app payments through HotSpot. This option involves updating machines at a cost of $3,420 and increasing public education on the changes. Enforcement will require verifying payments both by license plate through the app or by checking dashboards for Pay-and-Display receipts.