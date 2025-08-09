Council Debates Road Safety Master Plan Amid Budget Concerns

JASON SETNYK

At its July 14 meeting, Cornwall City Council debated the merits of launching a city-wide Road Safety Master Plan (RSMP), a proposed $150,000 initiative aimed at creating safer streets across the municipality. While Council ultimately voted to receive the Terms of Reference for the Request for Proposals (RFP), the discussion revealed a divide over the timing and financial feasibility of moving forward.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo raised concerns about the city’s fiscal challenges, including a potential double-digit tax increase presented earlier that evening. “I move that all non-essential expenses, such as this one for the Road Safety Master Plan, be put on hold,” said Ngoundjo, who argued the study was not urgent enough to justify its cost.

City administration noted the RSMP is not legally required. “There’s no legal technical requirement to complete this study,” said Michael Fawthrop, General Manager of Infrastructure and Municipal Works. “It was a recommendation resulting from our presentation to Council on traffic… to address safety concerns.”

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth questioned whether delaying the project would have any material impact. Fawthrop replied that while the city would continue handling traffic concerns as they arise, without a master plan, the response would remain reactive and lack a city-wide, data-driven approach.

Councillor Elaine MacDonald argued in favour of proceeding. “So many of our roadways have changed in how they are used,” she said, citing Brookdale Avenue as a major artery with limited pedestrian crossing options. “Roads like that demand analysis and restructuring for safety’s sake.”

Councillor Sarah Good acknowledged the plan’s value but expressed interest in exploring whether specific traffic-calming measures-such as automated speed enforcement or new crosswalks-could be implemented sooner. “Can we put in some automated speed enforcement without having this report come back to us?” she asked. “There are some obvious changes that could help achieve the ultimate goal of safer streets.”

Fawthrop confirmed that staff could continue responding to local concerns without the RSMP, but stressed the plan’s broader benefit. “The real advantage is that it would give us a comprehensive framework,” he said, adding that funds would come from the Road Infrastructure Reserve, not the tax base.

Legal counsel Wayne Meagher added that traffic studies like this one can serve as evidence in planning or legal disputes. However, he also acknowledged the risk: “If a study identifies problems and we don’t act, that information could be used against us,” responding to Councillor Claude McIntosh.

Councillor McIntosh expressed skepticism. “You can’t legislate common sense,” he said, questioning how much difference a master plan would make given driver behaviour and limited police resources.

Despite the mixed views, other councillors voiced their support. Councillor Denis Sabourin emphasized the city’s rapid growth and the long-term value of planning now. “This is a ten-year plan,” he said. “I’d rather be proactive than reactive.”

Mayor Justin Towndale asked whether the RSMP would replace existing planning documents like the pedestrian and cycling master plans. Fawthrop clarified it would build upon them by identifying gaps and recommending additional infrastructure where needed.

The RSMP, if awarded this fall, is expected to begin in September 2025 and be completed by fall 2026. The plan aligns with the Safe System Approach and Vision Zero principles and would examine areas such as speed management, intersection design, traffic calming, micromobility use, and accessibility improvements.

In the end, Council voted to receive the report and allow the RFP process to proceed. Whether the project will be delayed or funded in full remains to be decided in future budget deliberations.