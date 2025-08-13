Council Discusses Reconciliation Plan

JASON SETNYK

At the July 14 Council meeting, City of Cornwall councillors unanimously accepted an update on the municipality’s ongoing Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, highlighting continued collaboration with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and opportunities for further community engagement.

The report, presented by the CAO’s office, emphasized that reconciliation is “not a single event or achievement but an ongoing process.” Since awarding the project to Orbis Risk Consulting in 2024, the City has conducted more than 20 stakeholder interviews, hosted a public session at the Civic Complex, and gathered input through the “Have Your Say” platform. Progress briefly paused to accommodate Akwesasne’s elections in late 2024 but has since resumed with meetings involving the Grand Chief and Council.

The next public session took place on Monday, July 21, at the Kawehno:ke Recreation Center in Akwesasne. Councillor Denis Sabourin had expressed concern about a scheduling conflict with the City’s Planning Advisory Committee. “I don’t want to take away from the importance of the meeting of the 21st,” he said, requesting administration consider a possible rescheduling of the conflicting meeting.

Sabourin also proposed a joint meeting between Cornwall City Council and the newly elected Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. “We have an open policy of truth and reconciliation,” he said. “I would like to see if we could pull together a meeting of the council from Mohawk Council of Akwesasne with our council and basically have a discussion about truth and reconciliation.” He also encouraged the United Counties to be invited as potential participants.

Councillor Elaine MacDonald welcomed the report, stating, “Of all the obligations that we have as councillors and as citizens, surely following through on the Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan has got to be foremost.”

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo added, “It’s a very strong perspective for our community and for the relationship we are building with the First Nations. A lot has been done, a lot has to be done-and so yes, the future is bright.”

The final report and recommendations are expected to be presented to Council in October 2025.