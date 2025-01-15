Council Endorses Mayor Towndale’s Regional Leadership Roles

January 15, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Council Endorses Mayor Towndale’s Regional Leadership Roles
Mayor Justin Towndale chairing a council meeting. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

At the Cornwall City Council meeting on January 13, 2025, Mayor Justin Towndale was officially endorsed for two prominent regional leadership positions.

Council passed a resolution supporting Towndale’s appointment as Vice Chair of the Eastern Ontario Mayors’ Caucus. This organization, part of the Eastern Ontario Leadership Council (EOLC), focuses on regional economic priorities through collaboration among municipalities and organizations, including the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus and the Ontario East Economic Development Commission.

Additionally, Council endorsed Towndale’s membership in the Ontario Regional Advisory Committee of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities. This committee highlights the critical role of the Great Lakes in Ontario’s economy, water supply, and cultural heritage while recognizing the longstanding relationship Indigenous communities have with the region.

The resolutions allow Mayor Towndale to engage with key regional organizations to address issues impacting Cornwall and surrounding areas.

