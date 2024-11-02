Council Explores Engine 17 Preservation Plan

At the October 29, 2024, regular meeting of Cornwall City Council, Councillor Dean Hollingsworth put forward a motion to suspend the rules, allowing a special presentation by the Friends of Engine 17. The motion required a two-thirds majority but passed unanimously, signaling council’s willingness to hear the preservation proposal for the historic locomotive.

Brent Whitford, Senior Curator and Administrator at the Cornwall Community Museum and a member of the SDG Historical Society, represented the Friends of Engine 17. He presented their vision to keep the locomotive, Engine 17, in Cornwall rather than sending it to the Railway Museum in Smiths Falls.

Whitford provided historical context for Engine 17, explaining that it represents Cornwall’s significant role in Canada’s industrial development. “Engine 17 is a tangible piece of Cornwall’s industrial past, connected to the Cornwall Street Railway, Light, and Power Company, which played a major role in the electrification of Canada,” said Whitford. “Relocating the locomotive out of Cornwall would strip it of its heritage value to our community.”

The Friends of Engine 17 proposed refurbishing the locomotive and placing it at a municipal venue, such as the Benson Centre, alongside an exhibit curated by the Cornwall Community Museum. Whitford emphasized that this approach would not only preserve the locomotive but also educate the public about Cornwall’s economic and industrial history.

“Our organization is ready to fundraise to cover the full project cost,” Whitford told council. “We’re also open to a financial contribution from the city equivalent to what it would cost to move the locomotive to Smiths Falls.”

The proposal generally received positive feedback from council. Councillor Hollingsworth noted that the city had long sought a group willing to take responsibility for Engine 17, and now the Friends of Engine 17 have stepped forward. “This opportunity resolves the issue we’ve faced for years. No one came forward before, but now we have a dedicated group willing to fundraise and manage this project,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth further emphasized that the proposal requires no immediate financial commitment from the city. “We’re not committing any resources today,” he explained. “All we are asking is for administration to review the feasibility of the proposal. If the Friends of Engine 17 can’t raise the necessary funds within a set timeframe, we can reassess.”

Councillor McIntosh also expressed support, highlighting the benefits of preserving the locomotive locally. “Few people come to council offering to take on a problem like this with their own fundraising efforts,” McIntosh said. “It’s a partnership worth exploring.”

Whitford’s presentation underscored that moving Engine 17 to a public venue would create opportunities for community engagement and ensure the locomotive remains a part of Cornwall’s heritage. “If done right, this project could contribute to ongoing economic development by connecting our past to the present,” he concluded.

Although Elaine MacDonald expressed a few concerns, the motion to have city administration examine the proposal and prepare a report was approved unanimously. Council’s decision leaves the future of Engine 17 in the hands of both city administration and the Friends of Engine 17, with a timeline for fundraising and further evaluations to follow.