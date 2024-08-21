Council Greenlights Tenders for Street Repairs and Emergency Communications

August 21, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 32 min on August 21, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Mayor Justin Towndale at the August 13, 2024, council meeting. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

At the August 13, 2024, Cornwall City Council meeting, three key tenders were unanimously passed under bulk consent. The first, Tender 24-T14, awarded to Cornwall Gravel Company Limited, involves the reconstruction of Third Street. The project was approved at a total bid price of $1,825,141.48, including HST.

The second item, Tender 24-T16, involves asphalt resurfacing on various city streets. This tender, excluding Part “I,” was awarded to Malyon Excavation Limited for a total bid price of $1,825,430.47, including HST.

Lastly, Council approved Tender 23-T48 for the supply of Land Mobile Radio Infrastructure. This tender, awarded to Motorola Solutions Canada Incorporated, includes procuring additional radios for the Police and Fire Services, along with costs for programming and installation. The total cost for this infrastructure upgrade amounts to $897,436.09, including HST.

