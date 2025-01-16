Council Passes Labour, Health, and Infrastructure Bylaws

January 16, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 28 min on January 16, 2025
Reading time: 2 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Council Passes Labour, Health, and Infrastructure Bylaws
Fire Chief Matt Stephenson, seated on the right, during a council meeting. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

During its regular meeting on January 13, 2025, Cornwall City Council approved three by-laws addressing labour relations, healthcare research, and critical infrastructure upgrades.

The first by-law, By-law 2025-001, ratifies a Collective Agreement between the Corporation of the City of Cornwall and CUPE 234, which represents employees in the city’s Fire Services department. This agreement covers the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2028. The terms include provisions aimed at ensuring fair compensation and benefits for firefighters. Fire Chief Matt Stephenson said in a press release last month, “Our firefighters face increasingly complex challenges, and this agreement helps us stay ahead of those demands. Beyond financial adjustments, this contract enhances training opportunities, provides updated equipment, and ensures better health benefits. It’s a comprehensive approach that acknowledges the physical and mental demands of this profession and helps our team stay prepared to serve Cornwall.”

The second by-law, By-law 2025-002, authorizes an agreement with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and Dr. Michael Austin, enabling Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services to participate in a Phase IV clinical study. This Health Canada-regulated study focuses on the use of inhaled methoxyflurane, a fast-acting pain reliever, in prehospital settings. The research aims to improve pain management protocols for patients before they reach the hospital, ensuring better patient outcomes. The study is part of a broader initiative to evaluate the drug’s safety and effectiveness in real-world scenarios. Cornwall’s paramedic services will contribute data and adhere to stringent research standards.

The third by-law, By-law 2025-003, allows the city to enter a Transfer Payment Agreement with the federal government under the Disaster Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF). This agreement provides $783,360 in federal funding—40% of the project’s total cost—for the replacement of a deteriorating culvert on McConnell Avenue near the Raisin River. The culvert, originally installed in 1970, was identified as a priority project due to its poor structural condition and its critical location on an arterial road. The project involves replacing the existing culvert with a more durable concrete structure, improving resilience against extreme weather events and reducing the risk of flooding. The city will fund the remaining 60% of the $1.96 million project cost.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Council Approves Seven CIP Recommendations
Local News

Council Approves Seven CIP Recommendations

Cornwall City Council, during its meeting on January 13, 2025, approved seven projects under the Heart of the City and Brownfields…

Council Approves Renewal of Heating Agreement
Local News

Council Approves Renewal of Heating Agreement

Cornwall City Council has approved a renewal agreement with FortisOntario Inc. for district heating services at the Aquatic Center…

Council Approves Property Revitalization Recommendations
Local News

Council Approves Property Revitalization Recommendations

Council has approved ten funding recommendations under the Heart of the City (HOTC) Community Improvement Plan, following a Cornwall…