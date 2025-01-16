Council Passes Labour, Health, and Infrastructure Bylaws

During its regular meeting on January 13, 2025, Cornwall City Council approved three by-laws addressing labour relations, healthcare research, and critical infrastructure upgrades.

The first by-law, By-law 2025-001, ratifies a Collective Agreement between the Corporation of the City of Cornwall and CUPE 234, which represents employees in the city’s Fire Services department. This agreement covers the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2028. The terms include provisions aimed at ensuring fair compensation and benefits for firefighters. Fire Chief Matt Stephenson said in a press release last month, “Our firefighters face increasingly complex challenges, and this agreement helps us stay ahead of those demands. Beyond financial adjustments, this contract enhances training opportunities, provides updated equipment, and ensures better health benefits. It’s a comprehensive approach that acknowledges the physical and mental demands of this profession and helps our team stay prepared to serve Cornwall.”

The second by-law, By-law 2025-002, authorizes an agreement with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and Dr. Michael Austin, enabling Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services to participate in a Phase IV clinical study. This Health Canada-regulated study focuses on the use of inhaled methoxyflurane, a fast-acting pain reliever, in prehospital settings. The research aims to improve pain management protocols for patients before they reach the hospital, ensuring better patient outcomes. The study is part of a broader initiative to evaluate the drug’s safety and effectiveness in real-world scenarios. Cornwall’s paramedic services will contribute data and adhere to stringent research standards.

The third by-law, By-law 2025-003, allows the city to enter a Transfer Payment Agreement with the federal government under the Disaster Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF). This agreement provides $783,360 in federal funding—40% of the project’s total cost—for the replacement of a deteriorating culvert on McConnell Avenue near the Raisin River. The culvert, originally installed in 1970, was identified as a priority project due to its poor structural condition and its critical location on an arterial road. The project involves replacing the existing culvert with a more durable concrete structure, improving resilience against extreme weather events and reducing the risk of flooding. The city will fund the remaining 60% of the $1.96 million project cost.