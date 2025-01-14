Council Reaffirms Commitment to EDI

At its meeting on January 13, 2025, Cornwall City Council unanimously reaffirmed its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI). The resolution directs the administration to assign staff to five strategic pillars of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Anti-Oppression (IDEA) Community Coalition, enhance EDI training, and provide regular updates on progress.

Councillor Sarah Good, who introduced the motion, emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum in EDI initiatives. “We are at a point of great momentum, where we really need the city to play an active role in the work happening across the community,” said Good. She also highlighted the collaboration required to succeed, saying, “This is the role of many, not the role of few.”

However, some council members raised concerns about the timing of the directive. Councillor Elaine MacDonald suggested deferring the resolution’s implementation until a permanent Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Human Resources (HR) Manager are in place. “It’s unfair to expect interim personnel to guide this task. Let’s ensure we give this policy the best chance of success by waiting for the appropriate leadership,” she stated.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth supported setting deadlines to provide clear targets, noting, “The world operates on deadlines. By having them, we ensure accountability and progress while allowing flexibility if adjustments are needed.”

In response to discussions and a recommendation from Councillor Todd Bennett, the resolution by Good was amended to set a 60-day timeline starting from the new CAO’s first day in late February, rather than 60 days from the resolution’s approval. In addition, interim CAO Tracey Bailey expressed readiness to begin assigning staff to IDEA Coalition activities immediately. “We can start this process in January to avoid missing out on important discussions,” she said.

The motion also sparked dialogue about the city’s previous collaboration with Cornwall Police and Cornwall Community Hospital on a shared EDI coordinator. Councillor Claude McIntosh questioned the necessity of a separate coordinator, suggesting better synergy between city hall and the police department.

With this resolution passed, Council emphasized the importance of inclusion and equity as core principles of governance.