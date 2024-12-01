Council Receives Update on Encampments and Winter Housing Solutions

Cornwall City Council received an update on November 26, 2024, detailing the current status of encampments in the city and the progress of winter housing initiatives. The report highlighted the challenges faced by residents experiencing homelessness and the city’s continued efforts to provide support and find sustainable solutions.

The report noted that homelessness in Cornwall has evolved significantly since 2020, shifting from primarily transient or hidden homelessness to a more visible presence, including encampments. Housing affordability, rising costs of living, and systemic poverty are among the key factors contributing to the issue. Currently, most encampment residents are from Cornwall and the surrounding Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SDG) region, with many already known to the city’s Housing Division through previous programs.

To address immediate needs, additional rooms have been made available at Parisien Manor, and Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit (COHB) rent supplements have been allocated to support residents in securing housing. The city’s rapid response team continues to visit encampments weekly, offering resources and encouraging residents to explore permanent housing options. As of fall 2024, 22 temporary shelters were reported in the community, but the number has been steadily reduced through outreach efforts.

Councillor Elaine MacDonald commended the city’s efforts, asking, “Are we seeing progress in addressing homelessness this winter, particularly with the expanded spaces at Parisien Manor?” City staff confirmed that most individuals have transitioned from encampments to Parisien Manor, but a few have chosen to remain in temporary shelters. “There are still some spaces available, and we continue to work with individuals to ensure they have access to appropriate housing options,” staff explained.

Councillor Sarah Good inquired about contingency plans for the colder months, asking, “Are there additional rooms we can use if the demand increases over the winter months?” City staff assured Council that contingency measures, including the use of crisis beds and partnerships with community resources, are in place to address any sudden increases in demand.

Good has joined 71 councillors across Ontario in opposing the use of the Notwithstanding Clause to clear encampments. Her statement, shared on National Housing Day, comes in response to a controversial request by 13 Ontario mayors urging Premier Doug Ford to invoke the clause to override court decisions preventing municipalities from dismantling encampments. “Mayors and the Ontario government must work with Councils on evidence-based solutions to homelessness—not bypass local democracy to suspend Charter rights,” Good stated on social media.

At the meeting, Councillor Fred Ngoundjo raised questions about the challenges of working with hard-to-house individuals. Staff responded by emphasizing that many of these individuals have exhausted available options due to barriers such as evictions or limitations on returning to previous shelters. “This group requires tailored solutions, and we are actively exploring private market rentals and other creative options to meet theirneeds,” staff said.

Council was also informed that the temporary Encampment By-law, implemented in June 2024, remains a critical tool for addressing encampments while ensuring public safety and supporting residents’ rights. However, the city has paused its renewal until further direction is provided by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.