Council Rejects OPP Policing Feasibility Resolution 8-2

At the September 10, 2024, Cornwall City Council meeting, a significant debate unfolded regarding a resolution to explore the feasibility of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) taking over policing services for the city. The resolution, proposed by Councillor Dean Hollingsworth and seconded by Councillor Fred Ngoundjo, was in response to a $55 million request for a new Cornwall Police Service (CPS) station, a cost Hollingsworth argued made it necessary to consider alternative options.

Before the debate, Chief of Police Shawna Spowart addressed council after Councillor Carilyne Hébert put forward a motion to allow her to speak, which passed. Spowart emphasized the long history and deep connection between CPS and the Cornwall community. “The Cornwall Police Service has been serving Cornwall since 1784,” Spowart noted. She explained how the CPS has evolved over time to meet the changing needs of the growing community. “There is a rich history and relationship between the Cornwall Police Service and its community,” she said, adding that in a recent survey, “86% of respondents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the Cornwall Police Service.” Spowart stressed the importance of maintaining local control over policing, stating, “Why would we ever want to give up that autonomy?”

Spowart also highlighted the unique role CPS plays in addressing local challenges, particularly by working closely with community partners. “Approximately 30 community partners who work with the Cornwall Police Service every day spoke up about the value of the service we provide,” she said. While acknowledging the high cost of policing, Spowart pointed out that a new police station would be required regardless of which service polices Cornwall. “No matter who polices the City of Cornwall, the inadequacies of our police facilities are still the reality.”

Spowart emphasized that CPS has continually worked to keep its budgets lower than those of comparable communities. “Our percentage increases year-over-year have been significantly less than our municipal comparators. In fact, our overall budgets are, in some cases, $4 to $5 million less,” she noted, arguing that the Cornwall Police Service provides tailored, cost-effective services that the OPP might not be able to match.

Councillor Syd Gardiner echoed Spowart’s concerns, particularly about the financial implications of switching to the OPP. “The severance pay would be astronomical,” Gardiner warned, expressing concern that many CPS employees may not be rehired under the OPP. “They [OPP] probably won’t rehire most of the staff,” he said, questioning whether the OPP would build a new station in Cornwall or operate from a more distant location, which could undermine local services. Gardiner also emphasized the strong relationships CPS has built with local agencies, saying, “I’ve received a multitude of messages from local agencies and services who have very positive relationships with Cornwall Police Service.”

Mayor Justin Towndale also opposed the resolution. “Regardless of whether we have a new station or not, it doesn’t justify exploring another police force,” Towndale stated. He also referenced a recent incident at St. Lawrence Secondary School, where CPS quickly addressed a potentially dangerous situation involving a youth bringing a firearm to the school. “The police response was excellent—fast, efficient, effective, and professional,” Towndale said, adding, “If we want Cornwall to be a top-tier city as we grow, we need to control our own resources, and a local police force brings that.”

In defense of his resolution, Councillor Dean Hollingsworth clarified that the intent was not to criticize CPS but to ensure the city explored all options to manage costs. “This is not a debate about the quality of the Cornwall Police Service,” Hollingsworth said. “The real debate is whether we commission our administration to determine if it’s feasible to explore another option.” He pointed to the substantial financial burden the city faces, including the $55 million police station request, along with other major expenses like the landfill, affordable housing, a secondary intake, the Arts Centre, a new Fire Headquarters, and perhaps a new City Hall, which together could total over $250 million or over $500 million once interest, financing, and other long-term expenses such as operating budgets are factored in. “I would suggest that if someone can build a police station for less than $55 million, we should pursue that,” he argued. “And to not even investigate it operates contrary to what we are here to do.”

Hollingsworth drew a parallel to the story of Copernicus to emphasize the need for considering new options. “The point is, we need to explore options,” he said, insisting that the city should not dismiss the possibility of cost-saving alternatives without thorough investigation. Despite Hollingsworth’s arguments, the resolution was ultimately defeated by a recorded vote of 8-2, with only Hollingsworth and Ngoundjo voting in favour, and Councillor Maurice Dupelle was absent.