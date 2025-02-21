Council Reviews Strategic Priorities Progress

At the February 10 City Council meeting, members received a six-month progress update on Cornwall’s Strategic Priorities, first approved in January 2024. The report highlighted advancements in housing, community connections, climate action, and infrastructure.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo inquired about the status of French-language services, noting that an update was missing from the report. “I was wondering where it was and how this decision has evolved,” he said. In response, Katherine Wells, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Priorities, explained that the matter had been covered in the August report and that work on the policy refresh was ongoing.

Discussions also touched on green infrastructure, with Councillor Sarah Good questioning how the city is incentivizing nature-based stormwater solutions. “How would we encourage development to use these kinds of solutions?” she asked. Michael Fawthrop, General Manager of Infrastructure and Municipal Works, explained that while developers could save on land use and costs, financial incentives currently apply only to residential properties under the city’s Blueprint Program.

The city’s tree protection bylaw was another topic of interest, with Good asking for an update. Fawthrop confirmed that the final report is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Councillor Claude McIntosh raised concerns about Cornwall’s net-zero goal by 2050, questioning whether there are clear benchmarks along the way. “Do we have a timeline, like by a certain date, we won’t be heating by natural gas anymore?” he asked, using it as an example of the broader need for phased targets. Without clear milestones, he suggested, the city’s long-term goal could lack accountability. Fawthrop confirmed that while the city is aligning with provincial targets, there is no set schedule for phasing out specific sources of emissions. Council voted to receive the report.