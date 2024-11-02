Council Selects Waterhouse for CAO Search

On October 22, 2024, Cornwall City Council held a special meeting to finalize the hiring process for a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Following an in-camera session, Councillors Elaine MacDonald and Denis Sabourin moved to hire Waterhouse Executive Search for a fixed fee of $19,500 to conduct the recruitment. “I move that we hire Waterhouse to conduct the search for our CAO,” said MacDonald, with Sabourin seconding the motion.

During the discussion, Coun. Dean Hollingsworth asked about the next steps. Interim Human Resources Director and Cornwall Fire Services Chief Matthew Stephenson explained that the process would involve “a review of the posting, then predetermined dates would be set with Council for interviews.” Hollingsworth then inquired, “Are we going to have a meeting to haggle over the posting, or are we going to let our consultants decide it?” Stephenson responded, “I think that it would be prudent for Council to review the job posting before it goes out to ensure your satisfaction.”

With no further discussion, Council voted, and the motion to hire Waterhouse was carried. Council aims to complete the CAO recruitment process within a three to four-month timeline.

The City of Cornwall issued a media release on October 9, 2024, announcing, “The City of Cornwall would like to inform that we have parted ways with Mr. Mathieu Fleury as Chief Administrative Officer.” Fleury, who was hired in the summer of 2023, is being succeeded temporarily by Tracey Bailey, General Manager of Financial Services and Treasurer, as interim CAO while Council initiates this new hiring process.

Council also considered re-engaging Odgers Berndtson, the recruitment firm initially hired to find the previous CAO, Mathieu Fleury. Although Odgers Berndtson had a guarantee clause offering to redo the search at a reduced fee if the candidate left within 12 months, nearly 14 months had passed since Fleury’s hire. Nevertheless, Odgers Berndtson confirmed they would honor their guarantee for a fee of $2,150 plus expenses. Despite this option, Council ultimately decided to pursue a new approach, selecting Waterhouse Executive Search to lead the process.