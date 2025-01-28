Council Supports $20M Application for Benson Centre Expansion

Cornwall City Council has approved the City’s application for the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund – Stream 2 to support a $20 million expansion of the Benson Centre. The project would include a gymnasium, two soccer fields, a covered outdoor artificial ice rink, and a multi-use pad. If approved, the provincial government would contribute $10 million, with an additional $5.7 million would be sourced locally through municipal funds and borrowing. The remaining $4.25 million expected to be raised through fundraising efforts, sponsorships (including naming rights), and other grant opportunities.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth highlighted the benefits of external funding, stating, “Anytime we have a chance to get money from somebody else, I think we should pursue it. The proposed amenities, especially a municipal gym, are exciting additions.”

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo expressed optimism about the project’s impact. “Having this kind of facility is like a dream coming true. I hope we get the funding, and I wish us good luck.”

Councillor Elaine MacDonald raised a question about why the future Arts Centre was not considered for this funding application. “It seemed to me that the arts and culture centre could qualify as a transformative project under this program,” she said. “Was there any consideration given to applying for this grant for the arts centre, or was there something in the criteria that made it ineligible?” City staff clarified that the grant was specific to sport and recreation infrastructure, making the arts centre ineligible for this funding stream. In addition, it needs to be a new project, not one already started.

While supportive, Councillor Syd Gardiner raised concerns about the city’s growing debt. “Our debt is nearing $70 million, and while this project is worthwhile, it’s our residents who ultimately bear the cost.”

Councillor Sarah Good praised the inclusivity of the project. “This is a great opportunity to provide more recreational spaces. I’m particularly excited about the proposed Truth and Reconciliation walking path, which could include historical milestones and bring awareness to important issues.”

If successful, the expanded Benson Centre would enhance Cornwall’s recreation infrastructure and provide valuable community amenities for years to come.