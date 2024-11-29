Council to Review Business Licensing By-law Following Concerns

Cornwall City Council has directed city administration to review By-law 2024-033, the consolidated Business Licensing By-law, in response to significant community concerns regarding fee increases. The motion, passed at the November 26 meeting, calls for consultations with businesses and non-profit organizations to address affordability and transparency issues. However, the motion was not without debate, as some councillors questioned the necessity of revisiting a by-law that had already undergone consultation.

The by-law, which came into effect in April 2024, merged 25 separate business licensing regulations into a single framework, with the intent to streamline processes and better reflect service costs. While the intent was to modernize and unify the by-law, the resulting fee increases—ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars—have been met with criticism from small businesses and non-profit groups, who claim the costs areuntenable.

City staff indicated during the discussion that consultations were conducted before the by-law was approved, including surveys sent to businesses. However, several councillors expressed skepticism about whether those consulted truly supported the changes. “If businesses had been told their fees would increase by 1,000%, I find it hard to believe they would have agreed,” said Councillor Claude McIntosh with a bit of hyperbole.

Councillor Sarah Good, who introduced the motion, highlighted the practical impacts on businesses and non-profits. “We’ve heard from groups like service clubs and local vendors that the increases are simply unaffordable. This isn’t just about the money—it’s about the process and whether we gave enough consideration to those affected,” she said.

Councillor Elaine MacDonald highlighted the broader consequences of the fee hikes, particularly for service clubs and non-profits that reinvest in the community. “Take the Optimist Club, for example. The money they make goes back into the city, like the playground they established last year. Dramatically increasing their fees just doesn’t make sense,” she said.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth voiced opposition to reopening the by-law, emphasizing the need for consistency in decision-making. “We already had consultations, and Council voted for this by-law in April. Revisiting it now sends a mixed message to businesses. At what point do we stand by our decisions and let these changes take effect?” Hollingsworth said, adding that while he recognized the concerns, he believed a review undermines the work already done to pass the by-law – a sentiment shared by Councillor Denis Sabourin.

Councillor Carilyne Hébert called for better clarity and transparency in the by-law’s presentation to Council. “When by-laws are brought to us, we need documents that clearly show what’s changed, added, or removed. That didn’t happen here. It’s on us to ensure we fully understand the impact of what we’re passing,” she said.

Terry Muir, a community event planner, highlighted the challenges posed by the by-law changes. “The changes in the bylaw concerning business licenses that came into effect have created an even greater challenge to operate events in our community. It created a massive increase in fees for small events such as craft shows and placed more requirements on event planners for all events.”

Despite these challenges, Muir expressed optimism about the review process. “Luckily, our council and people in management positions at the city level are willing to listen and review the bylaw. I remain positive that a better solution will be found.”