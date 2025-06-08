Council Unveils Shared EDI Role with CPS

JASON SETNYK

At its May 26 meeting, Cornwall City Council unanimously accepted a report reaffirming its commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI), advancing its efforts to embed inclusive practices across City departments and the broader community. A highlight of the meeting was the announcement of a joint position-Equity, Belonging, and Culture Specialist-shared between the City of Cornwall and Cornwall Police Services, with Farhana Meghji officially taking on the expanded role.

Previously serving as the EDI advisor for the Cornwall Police, Meghji will now support both organizations in advancing EDI, anti-oppression, and truth and reconciliation initiatives. “Farhana, you’re no stranger to this organization or the people in this room,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “This is a great partnership, and we look forward to the good work you’ll continue to do.”

Chief Administrative Officer Tim Mills emphasized the importance of leadership and accountability: “As the CAO I will state that it has taken this long is unacceptable, but we’ll draw the line here and advance forward.” While noting the plan was still light on specifics, he said, “It’s heavy on leadership, and we have the right person in place to move this forward.”

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo framed EDI as both a moral and practical imperative: “It doesn’t mean lowering standards. It means opening closed doors, casting a wider net, and becoming the best community we can be.”

Councillor Claude McIntosh welcomed the initiative, pointing to the city’s demographic changes: “This community has changed tremendously in the last 15 years. I’m glad the City and Cornwall Police have joined forces on this venture.”

Councillor Sarah Good, who brought forward the original resolution in January, expressed pride in the progress: “I’m very pleased to see this come forward. We are a mosaic, not a melting pot, and I’m so happy to see these collaborations happening.”

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth added his full support: “We need a lot more of this work done. We should be removing barriers, not putting them up.”

Councillor Syd Gardiner recalled a past event that highlighted the city’s diversity. “At Culture Fest, there were 64 flags. That should’ve been a signal-this should have happened years ago.”

Councillor Todd Bennett emphasized the importance of awareness: “You don’t realize the privileges you have just by the way you were born. This work opens your eyes.”

Councillor Carilyne Hébert praised Meghji’s qualifications and commitment: “It’s a big job, but I’m confident she’ll help us build a culture that is safe and inclusive for all.”

Councillor Elaine MacDonald urged Council to stay accountable: “We need to walk our talk. That means training, engagement, and measurable outcomes.”

The joint position will be cost-shared with the Cornwall Police, and the City’s 2026 budget will include funding for training, program development, and community engagement. Progress will be measured with key performance indicators and reported annually to Council.

“This is more than a symbolic gesture,” said Mayor Towndale. “It’s a structural shift in how we operate, reflect, and serve the diverse people of Cornwall.”