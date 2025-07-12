Council Votes to Remove Naturalized Area in Bell Centennial Park

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall City Council voted on June 23 to remove the naturalized area from Bell Centennial Park, siding with residents who had petitioned the city to clear the overgrown brush and resume full grass cutting. The decision followed the review of report 2025-53-IMW, which presented three options: maintain the current naturalized section with improved perimeter mowing (Option A), eliminate the naturalized area in Bell Centennial Park (Option B), or remove all naturalized zones from city parks (Option C).

Council ultimately approved Option B by a majority vote, following a lively debate. Councillor Elaine MacDonald initially championed Option A, highlighting the ecological benefits and alignment with the city’s Climate Action Plan. “Naturalized areas are one of the proven mitigation measures,” she said, emphasizing their value in supporting biodiversity and reducing carbon emissions.

Councillor Sarah Good echoed this perspective, noting that Bell Centennial Park was “beautiful” and that the biodiversity present in the area extended beyond just tall grass. However, concerns were raised over noxious weeds like poison parsnip, and Good encouraged further biodiversity through wildflower seeding.

Despite support for environmental considerations, a majority of councillors sided with the 125 petitioners who live near the park and expressed concerns about accessibility, ticks, and perceived increases in rodents. Councillor Todd Bennett argued, “These parks are built for people to use, and they should be able to use the whole park.” Councillor Claude McIntosh added, “It’s a neighbourhood park, and the people who use it say it’s not benefiting them.”

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth raised a broader concern about fairness, suggesting that if naturalization is reversed in one park, it may prompt similar demands in others. Councillor Denis Sabourin agreed that while all parks should be reviewed individually, the request from Bell Centennial residents deserved action.

The City will now begin weekly mowing of the previously naturalized section of the park. The estimated budget increase for the remainder of the season is $1,125, with ongoing costs to be included in next year’s budget.