Councillor faces penalty for breach of conflict of interest rule

Cornwall Councillor Carilyne Hébert faces a three-month pay suspension after the city’s Integrity Commissioner found her in violation of the Code of Conduct on multiple counts.

The investigation, detailed in a report to council, was initiated following a complaint on January 30, 2024, alleging that Hébert breached the Code while seeking funding for the Social Development Council (SDC) where she serves as Executive Director.

“We find that the Member sought to influence the vote of other members when she had a pecuniary conflict of interest,” reads the report by Integrity Commissioner Tony Fleming, who described her conduct as “very serious in nature and represents a significant disregard” for the Code of Conduct with respect to conflicts of interest. “It is our recommendation that Council suspend the remuneration of the Member for a period of 90 days to reflect the seriousness of the conduct and to deter future contraventions.”

The issue is to be discussed at the August 13 council meeting.

Fleming concluded that Hébert solicited letters of support from various organizations, attempted to influence council members during a presentation, prepared the script and presentation for the SDC’s funding request, and made a comment indicating her personal stake in the funding outcome.

“The Member communicated with and provided a draft letter to various organizations requesting that they send a letter of support to Council,” which was found to be a deliberate act intended to influence council’s vote. Hébert also sent a text message during the January 29 meeting to correct an incorrect answer given by an SDC board member, further attempting to influence the discussion. Additionally, Hébert’s involvement in preparing the presentation for the SDC was deemed a breach of the Code as it constituted a deliberate act to influence council members. Finally, the report found that Hébert’s comment, “If we don’t get the funding I’m out of a job,” to another council member, was a clear attempt to influence voting.

In an open letter, Hébert emphasized her commitment to transparency and accountability. “I sincerely believed that I was adhering to the guidelines” of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act (MCIA) but recognized that her understanding may not have fully considered the complexities of balancing her dual roles. Hébert apologized for any misunderstanding and pledged to abide by the Commissioner’s interpretation moving forward.

Hébert said soliciting letters of support is common in the nonprofit sector and that her intent was to ensure accuracy during the presentation. She expressed regret for any negative impressions her actions may have caused and reiterated her dedication to serving Cornwall with honesty and transparency.