County Road 22 work to cost $7.5 million

February 26, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 30 min on February 25, 2025
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
The long-awaited widening of County Road 22 between Highway 138 and Maxville is set to begin as soon as feasible, with plans to have the project completed by October.

The reconstruction job has been awarded to  A.L. Blair Construction Ltd. from Moose Creek at a cost of $5,827,822. The firm will be responsible for tearing up the current road, then widening, grading, paving, relocating municipal drains and replacing property entrances on a 6.25-kilometre section of the road from Highway 138 easterly to the west limits of Maxville.

Other bids were received from Cornwall Gravel Company Limited ($7,339,557) and GIP Paving Inc. ($8,211,982.)

The total project cost will be $7,546,383. The counties had budgeted $9 million.

In addition to the construction contract, other expenses are land acquisition, $364,214.84, drain engineering reports $30,000, consulting fees, $20,000, inspection/administration $65,000,  geotechnical testing $15,000, Hydro relocation, $1,121,776.

Traffic will be limited to one lane during the construction.

Enhanced safety measures and dust control measures will be in place for the Highland Games in August, says the county roads department.

SDG Counties hopes to utilize reserves for much of the project to minimize the amount that will need to be financed.

