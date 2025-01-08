COVID-19 outbreak at HGMH

“As part of our outbreak management plan, additional measures have been reinstated including restricting visitors until further notice in order to protect our vulnerable patients and our staff as well as mandatory masking all patient units and waiting rooms,” says the hospital.

“We understand that having a loved one around for our patients can be an essential part of healing. As such, one Essential Care Partner (ECP) per patient is permitted at this time. An ECP is a support person whose presence is considered essential to the safety and well-being of a patient while they are in the hospital. Most often, an ECP is a family member or close friend of the patient. The ECP designation provides a consistent and equitable way for patients to have access to this support as safely as possible despite visitor restrictions and is consistent with the hospital’s mission to provide outstanding care for our communities.”