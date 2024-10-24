Cow Walks and Petting Zoo Take Over Lamoureux Park

Families flocked to Lamoureux Park over the weekend of October 12 and 13 for live music, food, and up-close animal encounters. The event featured a petting zoo with ponies, sheep, cattle, pigs, and donkeys, where children could feed and interact with the animals in a special fenced-off area set up in the park. A unique one-on-one experience of walking with cows was also a highlight for many.

Ricky Lalonde, owner of Rick’s Ranch, runs Cowland, a sanctuary farm. Through community support at events like this, including food trucks andpetting zoos, Cowland aims to expand and offer “greener pastures” to moreanimals. The sanctuary also offers a sponsorship program, allowing individualsto adopt a cow and visit their sponsored animal at Cowland.

Live music filled the air from the band shell, creating a lively atmosphere as visitors enjoyed the festivities and food truck offerings. Lalonde expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

“The children’s reactions to walking with the cows have been great today. It’s been non-stop; I’ve been walking with the cows alongside them all day without a break,” said Lalonde. “The enthusiasm from the community has been overwhelming, and it’s been wonderful to see people experience firsthand how lovable and gentle these cows are.”

The event offered a fun and educational experience for families, connecting the community with farm life in an engaging way.