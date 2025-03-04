CPS changes policy on naming accused

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is announcing an important change in its approach to releasing information about individuals who have been accused of criminal offences.

Moving forward, the CPS will no longer be including the names of all accused persons in its daily news releases.

As determined by the Chief of Police or designate, the names of accused individuals will only be disclosed by the CPS to protect public safety and prevent harm or danger to the community, when it is necessary for law enforcement purposes or to aid in an investigation and if it serves of public interest.

This decision comes after careful consideration of the need to balance the public’s right to be informed with the importance of respecting the privacy of individuals who have been accused but not yet convicted of a crime.

“The issue of police services releasing names to the public has been an ongoing debate across the province and there are a growing number of services who are adopting this change,” said Chief of Police, Shawna Spowart. “While the CPS is committed to transparency by keeping the public aware of developments in ongoing investigations, we also recognize the potential harm that publicizing the names of accused individuals may cause, particularly when they are ultimately found not guilty or the charges are withdrawn or stayed.”

Media outlets will rely on official court records to obtain the names of individuals who have been formally charged or have appeared in court.

“Our duty is to inform the public while maintaining the principles of fairness, respect and the presumption of innocence,” said Chief Spowart. “By taking this step, we are ensuring that the integrity of the criminal justice process is respected.”

The CPS will continue to provide daily updates regarding arrests and charges with relevant details about incidents and investigations, including the nature of the crime.