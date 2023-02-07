CPS Daily News: February 7, 2023

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 3rd, 2023 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged on February 3rd, 2023, the youth damaged a door at his girlfriend’s residence and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on February 3rd, 2023 and charged with four counts of breach of undertaking for contacting a certain person, possessing a weapon, and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on October 19th, 2022, the youth was in the company of someone he had conditions of no contact with. It is further alleged on January 26th, 2023, the youth was in possession of two weapons and police were contacted. On February 3rd, 2023, the youth attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2023. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man of St. Telesphore, QC was arrested on February 4th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged between October-November 2022, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On February 4th, 2023, the man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on February 21st, 2023. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on February 4th, 2023 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her boyfriend, the woman assaulted him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 7th, 2023. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – Female, 49, of Cornwall was arrested on February 5th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on January 3rd, 2023 for a fraud offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On February 5th, 2023, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on March 14th, 2023.

TWO MEN ARRESTED IN FRAUD INVESTIGATION

Cornwall, ON – As a result of an ongoing investigation into fraud in the City of Cornwall, Male, 20, of Montreal and Male, 20, of Laval, QC have been taken into custody on the strength of a warrant and charged with the following:

Fraud under $5000 x 2

Unlawful use of credit card data x 2

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

It is alleged between April and May 2022, the men used stolen credit cards to make an online purchase at two local businesses. Police were contacted and warrants were issued for their arrest.

POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Female, 32, of no-fixed-address was arrested on February 6th, 2023 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. It is alleged on February 6th, 2023, the woman was located in possession of a motor vehicle that had been reported stolen in Texas, United States. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 9th, 2023.

