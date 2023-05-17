CPS Daily News: May 16, 2023

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Male, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on May 12th, 2023 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on April 24th, 2023, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On May 12th, 2023, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 15th, 2023.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 12th, 2023 and charged with breach of release order for attending within 200 metres of where a certain person attends school. He was also charged with breach of youth probation order for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 11th, the youth attended the exterior of a school, in which he has conditions to not attend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 12th, 2023, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SHOPLIFTING, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Male, 42, of Cornwall was arrested on May 12th, 2023 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on April 27th, the man attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 12th, 2023, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 12th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on July 6th, 2021, the man failed to attend court for a domestic assault offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 12th, 2023, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as the incident stems from a domestic occurrence and would identify the victim in the matter.

SHOPLIFTING, ASSAULT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Male, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on May 12th, 2023 and charged with theft under $5000, assault and breach of release order for failing to remain in his residence. It is alleged on May 12th, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and subsequently assaulted him. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 12th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on April 24th, 2023, the woman failed to attend court for a previous fail to attend court offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On May 12th, 2023, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – On the evening of May 12th, 2023, police attended the area of St. Felix Street and Easton Avenue to execute a high-risk arrest warrant.

Male, 48, of Cornwall was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and charged with the following:

Uttering threats

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 8

It is alleged on May 12th, 2023, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man made threats to kill three police officers. During the investigation, five firearms and a quantity of ammunition was observed unsafely stored in his residence and was subsequently seized by police.

During the investigation, the man was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 30, of Lunenburg was arrested on May 12th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on May 5th, 2023, the man failed to attend court for a drug trafficking offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 12th, 2023, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on June 15th. 2023.

TWO YOUTHS CHARGED WITH RESISTING POLICE

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old and 17-year-old youth, both from Cornwall, were arrested on May 13th, 2023 and charged as follows:

16-year-old youth:

Trespassing at night

Resist police

Assault police

17-year-old youth:

Resist police

Obstruct police

Causing a disturbance

It is alleged during the early morning hours on May 13th, 2023, one of the youths had been trespassing on someone’s property in the area of Holy Cross Boulevard. During the investigation, police attempted to take the youth into custody, at which time the youth resisted and assaulted the officer. The 17-year-old youth then began interfering with the arrest and was screaming and yelling. A second officer attended and took the youth into custody after he resisted police.

Both of the youths were charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Their names are not being released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 13th, 2023 and charged with breach of undertaking for contacting his ex-common-law-wife, attending her residence, and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 13th, 2023, the man attended his ex-common-law wife’s residence, despite his conditions, and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 13th, 2023 and charged with domestic assault and forcible confinement. It is alleged on May 13th, 2023, during an altercation with his wife, the man assaulted her and prevented her from leaving a room in the residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MAN ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE COUNTS OF BREACHING AND THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Male, 61, of Cornwall was arrested on May 13th, 2023 and charged with two counts of uttering threats, 8 counts of breach of probation and 7 counts of breach of release order. The man had respective conditions to keep the peace, not be in the company of or communicate with any youth under the age of 16, and to remain in his residence between the hours of 6 pm and 7am.

It is alleged on May 12th, the man had been interacting with multiple youths in the area of Second Street West and Cumberland Street, despite his conditions. It is further alleged the man made threats to harm a woman who was casually known to him as well as damage her vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 13th, 2023, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSE BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man from Vars, Ontario was arrested on May 13th, 2023 and charged with domestic assault and assault cause bodily harm. It is alleged on May 13th, 2023, during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man had assaulted and choked her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 13th, 2023, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Female, 35, of Chesterville, ON was arrested on May 13th, 2023 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on May 13th, the woman attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the merchandise as she left the store. She was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 20th, 2023.

TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR BEING IN POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – Male, 29, of Monkland and Male, 27, of Cornwall were arrested on May 14th, 2023 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. It is alleged on May 14th, 2023, the two men were located in a stolen vehicle and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, they were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

PUBLIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Female, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on May 14th, 2023 and charged with public mischief. It is alleged on June 24th, 2022, the woman provided a false statement to police in relation to a criminal investigation. On May 14th, 2023, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 20th, 2023.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 14th, 2023 and charged with three counts of breach of probation for contacting his ex-girlfriend, being within a certain distance of her and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on May 14th, 2023, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence, despite his conditions, and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 13th, 2023. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 52, of Cornwall was arrested on May 15th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on February 24th, 2022, the man failed to attend court for a breach offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 15th, 2023, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on June 20th, 2023.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 15th, 2023 and charged with mischief under $5000. It is alleged on May 14th, the youth damaged a door at his residence and police were contacted to investigate. On May 15th, 2023, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. The name of the youth was not released per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 279 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.