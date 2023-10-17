CPS Daily News: October 17, 2023

ASSAULT, CHOKING

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth was arrested on October 16th, 2023, and charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged that on October 13th, 2023, the youth assaulted and choked another student at his school. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 16th, 2023, the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old youth was arrested on October 16th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on September 28th, 2023, the youth was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. On October 16th, 2023, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Garlow, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 16th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on August 6th, 2023, the man caused damage to another individual’s vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 16th, 2023, the man was taken into custody at the Port of Entry by Border Services Officers and turned over to CPS. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on November 30th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Justin Sergerie, 26, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 16th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on October 5th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 16th, 2023, the man was located and was taken into custody on the strength of the outstanding warrant. He was held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 58 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.