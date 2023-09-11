CPS Daily News: September 11, 2023

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 39, of Martintown, was arrested on September 8th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on July 30th, 2021, the man took property from his employer without permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 8th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on October 10th, 2023.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Cornwall, ON – Male, 31, of Akwesasne was arrested on September 8th, 2023, and charged with one count of prohibited driving. It is alleged that on September 8th, 2023, the man was bound by a prohibition order with the relevant condition to not operate a motor vehicle. On this date, the man attended the port of entry while operating a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody by Border Service Agents and police were contacted. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 10th, 2023.

UTTERING THREATS, BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on September 8th, 2023, and charged with breach of probation and uttering threats. It is alleged that on September 8th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is also alleged that he threatened to cause harm to a family member. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 19th, 2023. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 15-year-old youth of Cornwall was arrested on September 9th, 2023, and charged with two counts of uttering threats. It is alleged that on September 9th, 2023, the youth threatened to cause harm to two individuals. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SHOPTHEFT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 9th, 2023, on two separate occasions, and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation. It is alleged that on September 9th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behavior. On this date, it is alleged that the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for it. He was taken into custody by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer, and police were contacted. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 19th, 2023. Later on the same date, it is alleged that the man attended a Second Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay. He was taken into custody by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 22, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 10th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on September 7th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 10th, 2023, the man was located during an unrelated matter and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on October 19th, 2023.

SHOPTHEFT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 58, and Male, 68, both of Cornwall, were arrested on September 10th, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on September 10th, 2023, they attended a Second Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay for it. They were taken into custody by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. They were charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 19th, 2023.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on September 10th, 2023, and charged with one count of assault. It is alleged that on September 4th, 2023, the man assaulted his wife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 10th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 3rd, 2023. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 169 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

