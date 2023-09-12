CPS Daily News: September 12, 2023

BREACH OF UNDERTAKING

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old man was arrested on September 11th, 2023, and charged with two counts of breach of undertaking. It is alleged that on August 7th and 23rd, 2023, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not contact his ex-girlfriend. On both dates, the man contacted his ex-girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 11th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody and held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Male, 54, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 11th, 2023, and charged with one count of theft under $5000. It is alleged that on September 11th, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 60 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.